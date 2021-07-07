July 7, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 7, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







DOWN, BUT NEVER OUT - Despite trailing 2-0 after the second inning, the Portland Sea Dogs took game one of the series last night 4-3 over the Yard Goats. Three of Portland's runs were scored with two outs. With two outs in the bottom of the third inning, Triston Casas ripped an RBI single to left field and the Sea Dogs were on the board, 2-1. Then in the sixth inning with two outs, Ryan Fitzgerald lined a two-run double to the left field wall and Portland took the 3-2 lead. With one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Joey Meneses hit a homer to right field and the Sea Dogs were able to hold on to the victory.

THE STREAK STAYS ALIVE - With his home run last night, Joey Meneses has extended his hitting streak to nine games. During that time he is batting .438 (14-for-32) with six doubles, two home runs and five RBI. He has only struck out four times.

ALEX SCHERFF MAKES DOUBLE-A DEBUT - After his promotion from A+ Greenville Drive, Alex Scherff made his Double-A debut in last night's eighth inning. He tossed 11 pitches, eight for strikes. He retired the side in order which included his first strikeout at this level. His fastball consistently reached 95mph.

TAKING JULY BY STORM - The Sea Dogs have had a very hot start in the first seven days of July. Four players are batting at .400 or better, including Pedro Castellanos (.400, 6-for-15, one double, one home run and three RBI), Ryan Fitzgerald (.444, 4-for-9 with two doubles, one home run and four RBI), Ronaldo Hernandez (.500, 5-for-10 with one double, one home run and two RBI) and Joey Meneses (.444, 4-for-9 with two doubles, one home run and one RBI). As a team, Portland is batting .300 with six home runs and 57 total bases. Portland's pitching staff is holding hitters to a .215 batting average and have recorded a 2.83 ERA.

BRAYAN BELLO TO TAKE PART IN FUTURES GAME - Sea Dogs starting pitcher Brayan Bello has been selected to participate in the MLB Futures Game during the All-Star festivities in Colorado. Bello is ranked as #19 in the Red Sox system according to Baseball America. He currently is 0-0 with a 3.45 ERA in four starts for Portland. He has pitched 15.2 innings allowing six runs on 13 hits while walking seven and striking out 19. He has held opponents to a .228 batting average.

ON THE MOUND - Brayan Bello will make his fifth appearance of the season tonight. He last pitched 7/1 at New Hampshire and tossed 4.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five. He did not issue a walk.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.