Rain Postpones RubberDucks and Curve in Altoona Wednesday

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve and Akron RubberDucks were postponed due to rain on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The game will be made-up as a doubleheader with two seven inning games on Friday, July 9. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

The Curve (30-23) won the first game of the series in a slugfest 12-9 victory on Tuesday night. Mason Martin has led the way for Altoona, slugging six home runs in his last four games. Martin is currently tied for first in the Northeast League in home runs (15), RBI (45) and is first in extra base hits (31).

Tickets for today's game can be exchanged for any other 2021 regular season game for equal or lesser value based on availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the box office. The box office is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 8 is our Game of Hope. Join us in celebrating survivors and remembering those who have lost their battle to cancer. The night will include a Survivor Lap as well as the chance to purchase luminaries, presented by United Rentals.

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

