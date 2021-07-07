Strong Start from Sanchez Gives Senators a Lift
July 7, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators snapped their three-game losing streak with a 6-1 win over Reading Wednesday afternoon at First Energy Stadium in Reading. The Sens scored first with a run in the second then three more in the third giving Mario Sanchez all he needed.
ON CAPITAL HILL
Mario Sanchez started and went six innings for his second win this season. He faced just 19 batters, one over the minimum.
Jhon Romero tossed two frames and allowed a home run.
Aaron Barrett finished the game allowing a hit and striking out two.
WITH THE GAVEL
Jake Alu had two hits including his first Double-A home run. He drove in two runs and scored three times.
Aldrem Corredor singled, doubled and scored a run.
KJ Harrison went 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice.
Cole Daily had two hits in the game.
FILIBUSTERS
Harrisburg snapped their three-game losing streak. Reading sent four batters over the minimum to the plate. Both teams hit into two double-plays.
ON DECK
The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at First Energy Stadium in Reading. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:55 p.m.
Stephen Knocks Long Ball as Fightins Fall to Senators - Reading Fightin Phils
