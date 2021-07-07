Stephen Knocks Long Ball as Fightins Fall to Senators

July 7, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







In a Wednesday afternoon game at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Reading Fightin Phils were topped by the Harrisburg Senators 6-1. Josh Stephen scored the only run of the day with a solo shot to right.

Reading recorded hits five hits off the bats of Daniel Brito, Bryson Stott, Jorge Bonifacio, and Stephen. Bonifacio has reached successfully for the Fightins during the last 10 games, while Brito has an eight game hit streak.

The R-Phils threatened in the bottom of the ninth as they got two runners on with one out.

Julian Garcia (L, 0-3) got the ball to start things off going three innings, allowing eighth hits and four runs, three earned. He handed the ball off to Nick Lackney who threw three clean frames letting up no this and striking out three. Zach Warren followed out of the 'pen and struck out the side in the seventh. Austin Ross took the ball next allowing two earned runs in two innings.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.