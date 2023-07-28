July 28, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS DROP THIRD STRAIGHT The Sea Dogs lost 11-4 to the Flying Squirrels yesterday, their third straight loss. Portland took the early lead in the top of the first after Corey Rosier worked a leadoff walk before stealing second (34) and third base (35). Chase Meidroth reached on a fielder's choice allowing Rosier to score and the Sea Dogs led 1-0. In the bottom of the first, Andy Thomas hit a two-RBI single to put Richmond on top 2-1. An RBI single from Blaze Jordan in the top of the third scored Meidroth and the Sea Dogs tied the game 2-2. Richmond reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth after Brady Whalen reached on a fielder's choice allowing two runs to score before an RBI single from Thomas made it 5-2 Richmond. In the bottom of the sixth, errors plagued the Sea Dogs as two unearned runs scored to extend the 7-2 Richmond lead. Whalen scored the third run of the inning with an RBI single to left field to put Richmond on top, 8-2. Rosier recorded an RBI groundout to score Alex Binelas in the top of the seventh but Portland trailed, 8-3.Richmond plated three more runs in the top of the seventh highlighted by a two-RBI triple from Wade Meckler along with an RBI single from Munguia to sustain an 11-3 lead. Nathan Hickey hit an RBI double (9) to score Meidroth in the top of the eighth but the Sea Dogs trailed, 11-4.

ERRORS WERE A PROBLEM Last night the Sea Dogs committed four errors in the 11-4 loss. Tyler McDonough committed two while catcher Nathan Hickey and pitcher Christopher Troye each committed one. It was the most errors by the Sea Dogs since May 26th vs New Hampshire.

STREAK STAYS ALIVE With a walk yesterday, Marcelo Mayer extended his on base streak to a team-leading eight games. In that stretch, he is hitting .281 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI. He has also drawn a pair of walks. Mayer owns a .343 OBP during the streak.

SEA DOGS LEAD DOUBLE-A Despite the three losses this week, the Sea Dogs have not slowed down around the base paths. They currently lead all teams in Double-A with 173 stolen bases. Outfielder Corey Rosier has five stolen bases in the last two games for Portland. The Biloxi Shuckers (AA - Brewers) have the second-most with 165.

STILL ATOP THE STANDINGS The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.5 games ahead of the Somerset Patriots. The Sea Dogs are 4.0 games ahead of Reading and 5.5 games ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats. The Erie SeaWolves are in first place of the Southwest Division, holding a 0.5 game lead over the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 28, 2003 - Kevin Youkilis, after reaching base for the 62nd consecutive game by hit or walk, is called up to AAA-Pawtucket. Youkilis would reach in his first 9 games with the PawSox to tie former Sea Dog Kevin Millar's minor league record of 71 consecutive games reaching base.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Grant Gambrell will take the mound for Portland tonight. In his last outing on July 22nd vs New Hampshire, he tossed 6.0 innings and allowed two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out season-high nine hitters. His nine strikeouts matched career high. Gambrell has not faced the Flying Squirrels. He has pitched 6.0+ innings in each of his last three starts.

