Reading Bullpen Strong in Loss to Binghamton

(Reading, PA) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies beat the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday night, downing the R-Phils 3-2 to take a 3-1 series lead while tallying only one hit.

R-Phils starter Griff McGarry threw five innings of one-hit baseball, punching out seven Rumble Ponies batters. However, a Joe Suozzi home run and McGarry's four walks led Binghamton to its third win of the series. Binghamton starter Luis Moreno pitched excellently, giving up five hits and striking out five batters in five shutout innings.

Reading stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning after both Carlos De La Cruz and Oliver Dunn singled. Then, Cam Cannon reached on a catcher's interference. However, Ethan Wilson grounded out into a double play to end the R-Phils' early threat.

Binghamton gained momentum and was able to tack on one run in the top of the second inning. After Reading starting pitcher McGarry struck out back-to-back Rumble Ponies, Suozzi took McGarry deep to right field for a solo home run.

The Rumble Ponies added to their lead in the top of the third inning after a sacrifice fly out from Brandon McIlwain, scoring Wyatt Young and Rowdey Jordan. Young reached base on a walk and Jordan reached on a hit by pitch.

R-Phils reliever Dominic Pipkin took the ball from McGarry in the top of the sixth inning, striking out two batters and walking one in the sixth.

After an hour and fifteen-minute rain delay, Ethan Wilson crushed a solo home run to right field to cut the Rumble Ponies' lead to two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The homer was No. 14 for Wilson and his 44 RBI ranks third on the R-Phils this season.

Cristian Hernandez relieved Pipkin in the top of the seventh inning, chucking one and two-thirds of an inning. Hernandez did not give up a hit and struck out two, but walked three batters.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Pedro Martinez pulled the R-Phils within a run with a solo home run to left field. The homer was Martinez's second of the season. Although Matthew Kroon hit a two-out single and De La Cruz walked, the R-Phils were unable to tie the game in the seventh.

Carlos Francisco came into the game in the top of the eighth inning, escaping a bases loaded jam to keep the R-Phils within a run. Francisco also retired three-straight batters in the top of the ninth inning.

Reading had the tying run on second base in the bottom of the ninth inning when Casey Martin walked and Max McDowell bunted Martin to second base. However, Reading was unable to make the comeback, stranding Martin on second base.

Moreno earned the win for Binghamton to improve to 7-4 on the season and McGarry suffered the loss for Reading to fall to 1-1. With the win, Binghamton improves to 10-14 in the second half and Reading falls to 11-13 in the second half with the loss.

