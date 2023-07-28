Erie SeaWolves Parking Advisory for Saturday, July 29

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, in conjunction with Erie Events have announced a parking advisory for Saturday, July 29.

Fans attending the SeaWolves game against the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) are encouraged to arrive early in expectation of increased traffic connected to multiple downtown events. While tickets are still available, Saturday's game at UPMC Park is expected to be well attended. The main gate for general baseball attendees will open at 5 p.m. The Captain's Club gate for full-, half-, and quarter-season ticket holders will open at 4:45 p.m. Game time is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a SeaWolves short-sleeve hoodie featuring the team's Masked Hero Wolf thanks to NAMI of Erie County. Please note that all giveaway items are generally claimed within 15 minutes of the gates opening.

UPMC Park Main Entrance:

The main entrance cul-de-sac at UPMC Park, located at 9th street, will be closed for event parking on July 29. Neither metered nor accessible parking spaces will be available between French Street and the stadium entrance. The UPMC Park ticket office will open at 10 a.m. and fans will be permitted to park for a maximum of 15 minutes when purchasing tickets before 2 p.m. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance of Saturday or online at SeaWolves.com.

Drivers will be permitted to drop off guests in the cul-de-sac on Saturday, July 29, but vehicles must vacate after their drop-off is completed.

Accessible parking spaces are available on the north side of E. 10th Street, immediately south of UPMC Park. This parking is for baseball patrons only and will not be open to those attending events at Erie Insurance Arena or at the Warner Theater.

Erie Parking Authority Garages:

The main garage for baseball parking is located at the corner of 10th Street and French Street. The physical address of the garage is 25 East 10th Street.

The Erie Parking Authority garage at 120 West 9th Street (near Peach Street) also will be available for baseball parking with payment upon exit by Visa, Mastercard, or Discover (no cash).

The Erie Insurance parking garage located on 8th Street will be used exclusively for the event being held at Erie Insurance Arena.

The Erie Parking Authority garage located at 24 East 8th Street will be used exclusively for the event at the Warner Theater.

Ride the E:

Fans attending the baseball game may park for free at the EMTA garage at 127 East 14th Street or the Intermodal Transportation Center at 208 E. Bayfront Parkway and take the Cultural Loop shuttle to the game (4 PM-midnight; UPMC Park is served by the Erie Insurance Arena stop). This Cultural Loop is free and strongly recommended for attendees seeking accessible parking spaces once the spaces near the ballpark are full.

