Ponies Hold off Fightins on Friday Night in Baseballtown

July 28, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







READING, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (10-14, 45-48) held off the Reading Fightin Phils 3-2 on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Binghamton has taken three of the first four games in the series.

In the second inning, Joe Suozzi hit a solo homer over the right field wall against RHP Griff McGarry to put Binghamton on the board. In the third, Binghamton loaded the bases via two walks and a hit batsman. Brandon McIlwain hit a sacrifice fly to right that drove in Wyatt Young from third. The throw home from right was errant, allowing Rowdey Jordan to score from second to extend the Ponies lead to 3-0.

Reading would cut the Ponies lead to one with solo homers from Ethan Wilson and Pedro Martinez in the sixth and seventh respectively.

With the Ponies leading 3-2, LHP Tyler Thomas came in with two on and two out in the seventh and struck out Oliver Dunn looking to end the frame. He would pitch two and a third innings of scoreless relief with one walk and four strikeouts, closing out the ninth to earn his first save of the season. Thomas has not allowed a run in seven consecutive appearances at the Double-A level.

RHP Luis Moreno (7-4) allowed five hits over five scoreless frames with no walks and five strikeouts in the start for Binghamton to earn the win. He was also able to induce two double plays that helped keep Reading (11-13, 39-53) off the scoreboard.

McGarry (1-1) allowed only one hit over five but walked four and struck out seven in the start for the Fightins.

The two teams will continue their series on Saturday night with first pitch at 6:45 PM and the NYCM Insurance pregame show getting underway at 6:30 PM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton only had one hit but drew eight walks...Reading had eight hits but Ponies pitchers issued only two walks and struck out 13...The Rumble Ponies are now 8-2 against the Fightins this year...the game was delayed after five and a half innings due to rain by one hour and 15 minutes.

