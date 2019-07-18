July 18 Transactions and Game Information

July 18, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Today the Texas Rangers announced the following transactions affecting the Down East Wood Ducks

+ RHP Tim Brennan reinstated from 7-day IL

- OF Hasuan Viera placed on 7-day IL

Today the Woodies (16-11, 66-31) and Red Sox (18-8, 43-50) play the middle game of the three-game series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Dylan Thompson (2-6, 6.59) will make the start for the Red Sox, while the Wood Ducks will counter with righty Tim Brennan (1-0, 1.80) The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wood Ducks got a leadoff home run from Bubba Thompson and tied the game at 2-2 in the eighth on a double from Yanio Perez, but the Red Sox answered both times, winning 4-2, Wednesday. Sal Mendez delivered his seventh quality start in 10 out-ings going seven innings and allowing just two runs. The Wood Ducks went just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight men on base. Perez had a four-hit game for Down East while Thomp-son reached base three times on the night.

YANIO EN FUEGO!: Yanio Perez has caught fire at the plate, hitting safely in each of his last nine games. Over that stretch Perez is 16-35 (.457) with three doubles, three home runs, and eight RBI. Perez has enjoyed four multi-hit games over that stretch, including the second four-hit game of his career, Wednesday at Salem. Perez has raised his batting average from .229 to .260 over the span, while his slugging percentage has climbed from .318 to .384.

MONEY IN THE BANK: Alex Eubanks delivered a quality start for the Wood Ducks Saturday, retiring the final 15 batters he faced. Eubanks, who was named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week July 1-7, be-came the seventh Wood Duck this season to garner a weekly award. Since joining the starting rotation Eubanks is 4-1 with a 1.42 ERA and has allowed just 28 base runners in 38 innings, while striking out 27.

TERRY ON A TEAR: Curtis Terry has now hit safely in 21 of his last 23 games, including ten multi-hit games. He is now sporting a .999 OPS since joining Down East, June 21. Within that stretch was a 12-game hit streak (19-44, .432) which came to an end last Saturday, Terry now has 19 home runs on the season combined with his time in Hickory.

MAGNIFICENT MENDEZ: Sal Mendez has been excellent for the Wood Ducks this season, especially since joining the starting rotation. Mendez leads the Carolina League with a 2.17 ERA, and as a starter that mark is just 1.67. Seven of Mendez' ten starts have been quality outings, and he has given up just three earned run in 20 innings (1.35 ERA) over three starts in July.

A HALF FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS: The Down East Wood Ducks became just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish a half with a winning percentage of .700 or better, while their 50 wins are the second most in any half in league history:

1. 1980 Peninsula (1st) 51-19 .729

2. 2019 DOWN EAST (1st) 50-20 .714

T3. 1982 Peninsula (2nd) 49-20 .710

T3. 1983 Lynchburg (1st) 49-20 .710

5. 1994 Wilmington (1st) 48-20 .706

6. 1980 Peninsula (2nd) 49-21 .700

NO RUNS FOR YOU!: The Wood Ducks 2-0 shutout win over the Pelicans, last Sunday was their 15th on the season, which is tied for the most in all of minor league baseball. Down East's team ERA of 2.65 is also the best in MiLB, with only five teams sporting a mark below 3.00.

RISPY BUSINESS: The Wood Ducks went just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position in their loss to Salem Wednesday. Despite batting .249 overall this season the Woodies are batting just .237 with RISP, and that number slips to just .228 in two-out situations.

THE FUTURE IS HERE: Sam Huff clubbed a game-tying home run in the seventh inning of the SiriusXM Futures Game on Sunday to take home MVP honors. Huff becomes the second Ranger all-time to take home the award, joining Joey Gallo (2014). Huff followed it up by hitting a home run his first game back in Myrtle Beach, and clubbed another Friday against Lynchburg, and one more Sunday against Winston-Salem.

CUP OF JOE: Joe Kuzia has been tremendous out of the bullpen for the Wood Ducks since joining the club May 9. He has converted all 13 save opportunities in addition to picking up a trio of wins in relief. Kuzia put together a 19-inning scoreless streak from 5/19-6/26. Overall this season he boasts an ERA of 0.56 and a WHIP of 1.00. Kuzia now ranks second in the Carolina League in saves, with all 13 coming since May 26.

ORGANIZATIONAL STRENGTH: It hasn't just been the Wood Ducks who have performed well this season, the Rangers organization as a whole has been among the best

1. Tampa Bay Rays 314-221 .587

2. TEXAS RANGERS 291-223 .566

3. Pittsburgh Pirates 294-238 .553

DEWD ON THE MOVE: Former Wood Duck right-hander Pete Fairbanks was traded by the Rangers to the Tampa Bay Rays Friday. Fairbanks made his MLB debut for Texas June 9, appearing in eight games at the big league level. In return the Rangers received second baseman Nick Solak, who is now the 10th ranked prospect in the system by MLB Pipeline.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Pedro Payano made his Major League debut for the Rangers, June 6, becoming the eighth Wood Ducks to make it to The Show. Payano delivered a scoreless sixth inning against the Twins. He joins Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, C.D. Pelham, and Brett Martin, Joe Palumbo, Pete Fairbanks, and Locke St. John. Down East has also had a player go from Adv.-A to the majors in one year in each of the three seasons (Rodriguez-'17, Pelham-'18, Fairbanks-'19).

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.