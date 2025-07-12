Jordin Canada Dropped Career-High 30 PTS vs. the Indiana Fever! (July 11, 2025)

July 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Jordin Canada exploded for a career-high vs. the Indiana Fever!

30 PTS (26 PTS in 1st half) 6 3PM 3 REB 8 AST

