Jones Inks First American Association Contract with RailCats

June 1, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





KANSAS CITY, KAN. - The Gary SouthShore Railcats announced the signing of outfielder Raymond Jones before Saturday's game vs. the Kansas City T-Bones. In order to make room for Jones on the 23-man active roster, the RailCats placed outfielder John Price Jr. on the Inactive List retroactive to Thursday, May 30.

Jones comes to Gary after playing his first season of professional baseball in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball with the Napa Silverados in 2018. In 67 games with the Silverados, Jones batted .342 with 93 hits, nine home runs, six triples and 41 RBI.

The San Diego native played his college ball at California State University, East Bay in Hayward, Calif. In his final season with the Pioneers in 2018, Jones led the team in batting average (.367), OPS (.915), SLG (.475), hits (58) and walks (19), while tying for the team lead in total bases (75) and triples (3).

Jones spent three years with CSU - East Bay, one with a medical redshirt, after playing his freshman and sophomore seasons close to home at San Diego City College. He was a first team all-conference selection in both of his seasons at SDCC.

Price slashed .250/.282/.444/.726 with nine hits (six extra-base hits), three runs and six RBIs in 10 games with Gary.

Gary and Kansas City resume their three-game series on Saturday night from T-Bones Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Southpaw Trevor Lubking (2-1, 1.88) makes his team-high-tying fourth start for the RailCats against T-Bones' right-hander Dylan Baker (1-0, 4.00) in the middle game of the series.

Gary returns home to U.S. Steel Yard on Monday, June 3rd for the first of four games vs. the Chicago Dogs. Monday's game is the first Metro Monday and Meaty Monday of the season. Visit any Northwest Indiana Metro by T-Mobile location for complimentary tickets and enjoy our delicious hamburgers for just $2. Monday's series opener is also Munster and Dyer Community Night, presented by Fifth Third Bank.

