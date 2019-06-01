Canaries Use Longball to Down Goldeyes

June 1, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (10-5) lost 7-5 to the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium on Saturday evening.

Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Canaries (7-8) used a pair of home runs to take a 7-1 lead. Alay Lago led off with a double down the left field line. Jordan Ebert followed with a go-ahead, two-run home run to left-centre. The Canaries went on to load the bases with two outs when Clint Coulter hit a grand slam home run to centre.

Winnipeg chipped away with two runs in the top of the seventh. Willy Garcia singled to centre leading off and went to third when Wes Darvill ripped a double to right. Adrian Marin's groundout to third scored Garcia, while James Harris plated Darvill with a sacrifice fly to centre.

Harris smacked a two-out, two-run home run to right in the top of the ninth to pull Winnipeg within 7-5 before Canaries' right-hander Reilly Hovis recorded the final out.

Alex Boshers (2-1) picked up the win in the start for Sioux Falls, allowing three earned runs on six hits over seven innings. Boshers walked one and struck out three.

Kevin McGovern (2-1) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits in six innings. McGovern walked two and struck out four.

Mitchell Aker and Harrison Cooney each worked a perfect inning of relief for the Goldeyes.

Brett Vertigan hit a solo home run leading off the bottom of the fourth for the game's first run.

In the top of the fifth, Marin drew a leadoff walk, stole second, took third on a Harris groundball, and scored the tying run on a Kevin Garcia sacrifice fly to left.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Mitchell Lambson (2-1, 4.15) faces former Major League right-hander Taylor Hill (2-1, 3.68). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes return home Monday when they host the Sioux City Explorers at 7:05 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

