'Dogs Cruise to Even Series with Milkmen

KOKOMO, Indiana - John Sansone hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBI, DonAndre Clark had a pair of doubles and runs scored, and the 'Dogs evened up the series with a 7-3 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen at their temporary home Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sansone hit a two-run homer in the 4th to make it 4-0 'Dogs after Colton Burns drove in his first RBI as a 'Dog with a double and Randolph Oduber singled in one more as part of a two-run 3rd inning.

The Milkmen struck for two runs in the bottom of the 4th, but Curt Smith drove in another run with a single in the 5th and Christian Ibarra worked a count full before driving in his fourth run of the year with a single in the 6th.

Milwaukee scored once more to tighten things in the 7th before Sansone drove in his third run of the game with a run-scoring double in the 9th.

John Brownell tossed 6.2 innings and gave up three runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts to earn his second win of the year, and Austin Pettibone along with Jake Hohensee combined to go 7-up, 7-down to close the game in relief.

Sansone's three-RBI game was his first such game as a Saltdog, while Clark became the first 'Dogs player in 2019 to record multiple doubles in one game.

All but one Saltdogs starter recorded a hit, and the 'Dogs finished with 12 hits as a team. The five combined extra-base hits (four doubles, one homer) tied a team high in 2019.

