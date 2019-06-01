Cleburne Acquires Nyisztor, Signs White

CLEBURNE, Texas - As injuries continue to mount, the Cleburne Railroaders have made a series of moves to bolster the roster, acquiring infielder Steve Nyisztor and signing right-handed pitcher Cody White.

To clear space on the roster, the Railroaders have moved infielder Jared Reaves from the disabled list to the inactive list and placed pitcher Jeremy Smith and catcher Audie Afenir on waivers. Reaves and Smith were off to strong starts this season but were hampered by injuries; Reaves was hitting .308 through 26 at-bats but had been dealing with an injured hip, and Smith tossed 3.1 scoreless innings but left his last outing early with an injured throwing arm. Afenir hit .222 in 27 at-bats with the club.

Nyisztor (pronounced NYE-ster) comes to Cleburne by way of the Atlantic League's Somerset Patriots in exchange for future considerations. The 28-year old had six hits in 14 games for the Patriots prior to the trade, but is a career .278 hitter over seven professional seasons. Most of his pro career has been spent in the Can-Am League, splitting time with the Rockland Boulders, Sussex County Miners, and Ottawa Champions. Nyisztor was picked up by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in 2014, and hit .309 over 44 games in his only affiliated experience at short-season Hillsboro.

One of Nyisztor's most valuable assets is his versatility, as the Toms River, New Jersey native has played every defensive position except catcher and centerfield in his career. Primarily a second baseman, Nyisztor owns a sparkling .971 fielding percentage in more than 800 chances at second. The former Rutgers Scarlet Knight was a Freshman All-American in 2010, hitting .410 over 56 games before finishing his collegiate career at Louisburg College in North Carolina.

White had a brief foray in the American Association last season, making six appearances for the Texas AirHogs. He finished 0-4 with an ERA of 9.00, striking out 17 in 23 innings while allowing 32 hits. The native of Hemet, Calif., is familiar with several members of the Railroaders current roster, having played alongside Logan Trowbridge at Cal State Bakersfield and Hunter Clanin at Pittsburg State. White started his college career as a hitter and utility infielder at Bakersfield, then moved to the mound for his junior season. He transferred to Pittsburg State for his senior campaign and became the Gorillas closer, finishing 2-1 with a 2.74 ERA in 18 appearances with 11 saves. He struck out 31 in 23.0 innings of work, walking 12 and allowing 23 hits.

The Railroaders and St. Paul Saints continue their series on Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:06 PM. Right-hander Jesus Sanchez (1-2, 6.50) gets the ball for Cleburne, while the Saints will counter with fellow righty Dustin Crenshaw (1-0, 5.40).

