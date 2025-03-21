Sports stats



NLL Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Jonathan Donville Scores Three in Tough Road Loss

March 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Jonathan Donville mustered what he could for Vegas, scoring a hatty and 3 assists in the loss to Buffalo.
