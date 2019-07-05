Johan Belisario Added Back to Shuckers Roster

PEARL, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced a pair of roster moves prior to their game against the Mississippi Braves on Friday night. RHP Johan Belisario has been transferred back to Biloxi from Triple-A San Antonio and RHP Devin Williams has been placed on the temporary inactive list.

Belisario rejoins the Shuckers after making a spot-start for the Missions on June 29 against the Iowa Cubs. In 14 games with the Shuckers this season, Belisario is 6-0 with a 2.83 ERA. The 25-year-old made four appearances out of the bullpen to start the season before moving to a starting role, where he went 6-0 with a 2.47 ERA in nine starts. Belisario was named a Southern League Midseason All-Star and pitched 1.1 scoreless innings for the South Division in the 2019 Southern League All-Star Game on June 18 at MGM Park.

Williams has been placed on the temporary inactive list as he heads to Cleveland to participate in the 2019 MLB All-Star Futures Game. A second-round pick by the Brewers in 2013 out of Hazelwood West HS, Williams has put together a great campaign out of the bullpen this season, going 7-2 with a 2.59 ERA in 27 appearances. Since the Southern League All-Star Break, Williams has made five scoreless outings, going 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA while notching two saves in two save opportunities. The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will take place at 6:00 pm CT on Sunday, July 7 at Progressive Field, and can be viewed on MLB Network or streamed on MLB.com.

