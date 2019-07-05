Ra-Monstrous: Hernandez Homers Twice in 8-4 Jackson Win

July 5, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Chattanooga, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, tore through the Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday, winning 8-4 at AT&T Field. The series is tied 1-1 after the triumph by Jackson (46-40).

A night after Chattanooga (44-41) scored four runs over the first two innings en route to a 5-2 victory, Jackson built its lead with scores in each of the first three frames. Daulton Varsho's first-inning RBI triple kicked things off, and Jamie Westbrook added on with an RBI groundout that brought Varsho home for a 2-0 lead. Bo Takahashi (6-4, 3.19 ERA) helped his team with a sacrifice bunt in the second inning against Tony Santillan (2-6, 5.16), whose throwing error on the bunt play allowed Jackson's third run. A bases-loaded walk to Drew Ellis made it 4-1 Generals, and one inning later, a sacrifice fly by Ramon Hernandez put Jackson on top, 5-1, in the third.

Hernandez, as it turned out, had only just begun. The 23-year-old homered in each of his next two at-bats to create a 7-2 advantage; the first of the round-trippers came inside the park, while the second followed usual the wall-clearing custom. A sacrifice fly by Pavin Smith in the eighth inning closed Jackson's half of scorebook at 8-2. Varsho, Hernandez, and Mark Karaviotis all collected multiple hits, while Hernandez drove in three runs and Varsho scored twice.

Staked to a two-run lead, Takahashi allowed a run in the first inning on a Jose Siri RBI double, and Chattanooga picked up another score on a third-inning Gavin LaValley homer. Takahashi lasted five and one-third innings, allowing five hits and two runs while walking four men and striking out five. Cameron Gann, Miguel Aguilar, and Damien Magnifico each supplied scoreless appearances, while Michael Kohn conceded two runs on three hits in his one inning of work in the ninth. The Jackson defense turned three double-plays, helping keep Chattanooga to a 1-for-14 mark with men in scoring position.

NEXT GENERALS GAME:

6:15 pm CT Saturday (7/6) at Chattanooga Lookouts

AT&T Field - Chattanooga, Tenn.

RHP Cole Stapler (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. LHP Packy Naughton (4-4, 3.18 ERA)

BROADCAST: Chattanooga Lookouts Baseball Network

BUY TICKETS

UP AND COMING AT

THE BALLPARK:

July 11-July 17:

Generals vs. Birmingham Barons (AA, Chicago White Sox)

...featuring

Sarge's Carnival (July 12-13)

and "A Christmas Story...in July!" (July 13)

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

Southern League Stories from July 5, 2019

