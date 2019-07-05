Guerrero to New Orleans, Vigil to Injured List, Nieto to Jacksonville

July 5, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





*** Part 1.1 - MOBILE, Ala. - The Miami Marlins announced a series of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Mobile BayBears at Hank Aaron Stadium at 8:05 p.m. eastern.

Outfielder Gabriel Guerrero has been transferred from Jacksonville to Triple-A New Orleans. Guerrero played in nine games for the Jumbo Shrimp, hitting .257 with three runs batted in along with a double and a triple. Guerrero started the season with the Baby Cakes, hitting .242 with seven home runs and 30 RBI.

Additionally, catcher Rodrigo Vigil has been placed on Jacksonville's injured list, retroactive to July 4. Vigil has caught 28 games for the Jumbo Shrimp this season, hitting .235 with a home run and nine RBI.

In a corresponding move, catcher Adrian Nieto has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. Nieto played in one game for the Hammerheads, going 0-for-3 at the plate. With Jacksonville he played in 3 games, hitting .200 (2-for-10) with a home run and two runs batted in.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 24 active players, plus Caleb Smith on his major league rehab assignment, and a revised roster is attached.

The Jumbo Shrimp and BayBears will continue the series with the second game of the six-game set at Hank Aaron Stadium on Friday night at 8:05 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Josh Roeder (1-2, 4.08 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Mobile right-handed pitcher Andrew Wantz (0-1, 4.19 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:50 p.m. with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

