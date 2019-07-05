Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, July 5 at Mobile

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Mobile BayBears in Friday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Josh Roeder (1-2, 4.08 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Mobile RHP Andrew Wantz (0-1, 4.19 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

CABRERA PITCHES JUMBO SHRIMP TO SHUTOUT

Jacksonville starter Edward Cabrera pitched six scoreless innings on Thursday to help the Jumbo Shrimp shut out the Mobile BayBears 6-0. The Jumbo Shrimp took the lead in the first inning on Billy Fleming's RBI single. Brian Miller collected an RBI double in the third to make it 2-0. Corey Bird socked a two-run home run in the fourth. Jacksonville then added to its lead in the eighth. A Santiago Chavez single coupled with a Mobile error plated two runs to widen the advantage to 6-0. Cabrera struck out seven against three walks and two hits against in his six innings of work. Tyler Stevens pitched two scoreless frames and Dylan Lee added a shutout ninth to seal the win for Jacksonville. Five different Jumbo Shrimp posted multi-hit games.

BABY YOU'RE A FIREWORK

Heading into play on Wednesday, Jacksonville's offense was scoring a meager 3.1 runs per game on the season. The Jumbo Shrimp promptly plated five runs in the first inning - one off their best in any frame this season - en route to an 11-run output, matching their total from April 24 at Biloxi for the most in any game this year. In Jacksonville's order, all eight starting position players reached base at least once, with six earning either multiple hits or multiple walks. Five Jumbo Shrimp compiled multiple base knocks on Thursday as Jacksonville scored six runs - the fourth time in the last five contests the club has scored at least six tallies.

'PEN PALS

Heading into play on Friday, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has not allowed a run in 19 consecutive innings, which comes right on the heels of a 14-frame scoreless streak that was snapped with an unearned run on Sunday. Thus, the last time a Jacksonville reliever yielded an earned run was on June 25 - a span of 34.0 frames. Over the last 21 games, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 75.1 innings with just six runs, five earned, for a 0.60 ERA. During this 21-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively surrendered just 32 hits (3.8 H/9) while whiffing 80 (9.6 K/9) against 21 walks (2.5 BB/9). A big part of the success for Jacksonville relief pitchers has been their ability to retire first batters; on the season, the club's bullpen has retired 75.8 percent of first batters faced, several ticks above the baseball-wide average that hovers around 70 percent.

NOT YOUR AVERAGE JOE

Jacksonville infielder Joe Dunand came into play on June 9 with a dormant season batting line of .209/.275/.262. However, in the 23 games since then, the Miami native is for 25-for-81 at the plate, slashing a robust .309/.385/.444 with eight doubles, one home run, six RBIs and nine walks. A product of N.C. State, Dunand has dropped his strikeout percentage from 29.7 percent with Jacksonville in 2018 to 22.9 percent this year. However, his ground ball rate has shot up from 32.4 to 45.0 percent.

MILLER HIGH LIFE

Jacksonville outfielder Brian Miller has reached base at least once in 38 of his last 41 games, going 53-for-161 (.329/.383/.422) with 11 doubles, two triples, 14 RBIs and 13 walks during this span. On the season, the Raleigh, N.C., native ranks fourth in the Southern League with 84 hits, tied for ninth in stolen bases with 14 and 10th in batting average at .287. A former North Carolina Tar Heel, Miller is pulling the ball at a career-high 47.0 percent clip while going the opposite way a career-low 22.3 percent of the time, the seventh-lowest such mark of the 134 Southern League hitters with at least 80 plate appearances on the year.

ROEDER OF THE LOST ARK

Right-hander Josh Roeder, who makes his fourth start for Jacksonville on Friday at Mobile, has been involved with several roster moves for the Miami Marlins this season. The Plano native was assigned to High-A Jupiter on April 17. On April 30, he was promoted to Jacksonville for a spot start on May 1 at Mississippi. Beginning on May 6, Roeder was involved in five roster moves in eight days, going from Jacksonville to Jupiter to Jacksonville (May 8) to Triple-A New Orleans (May 11) to Jacksonville (May 13) and finally back to Jupiter (May 14). He returned to New Orleans' roster on June 8, only to head back to Jupiter on June 10 before another assignment to the Jumbo Shrimp on June 13.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Sixteen of Jacksonville's last 23 games have been decided by two runs or less. The Jumbo Shrimp are 10-6 in those games... Jacksonville has won 13 of their last 19 contests, going four sets in a row without a series loss.

