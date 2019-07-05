Timely Hit Sends BayBears to Win over Jumbo Shrimp

MOBILE, Ala. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, came through with a pair of key hits to defeat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4-2 Friday night at Hank Aaron Stadium.

Erick Salcedo delivered the game-winning knock off Tommy Eveld (1-2) in the bottom of the eighth. Salcedo's two-out, two-run single with a 3-2 count put the BayBears (34-50 overall, 7-9 second half) in front 4-2.

Julian Leon got Mobile on the board first with a two-run double in the second. However, Adrian Nieto cut the lead in half with a home run for Jacksonville (38-48, 9-7) in the third. J.C. Millan tied the game at 2 in the fifth, scoring on a groundout.

Adam Hofacket (3-2) earned the win with three scoreless, hitless innings of relief. He retired nine of the 10 batters he faced. Luis Pena kept the Jumbo Shrimp off the board in the ninth to record his first save.

The BayBears continue the six-game home series against Jacksonville Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Carpenter (0-0, 2.78 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against righty Jorge Guzman (4-8, 4.12 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app., with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:45 p.m.

