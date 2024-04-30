Joey Chestnut Bobblehead Day on July 3rd as We Celebrate the King of Coney Island

On Wednesday, July 3rd the Brooklyn Cyclones will transform into their alter-ego Coney Island Franks as we prepare for Coney Island to become the 4th of July Capital of America. As part of this yearly tradition, the Cyclones will pay homage to the King of Coney Island, Joey Chestnut, with a special bobblehead featuring the World Record Holder sitting on a throne of hot dogs.

The bobblehead will be available to the first 1,500 fans in attendance. It is also available through a special Avoid the Line Package for $35. This option ensures that you'll go home with one of the Glizzy King bobbleheads - as long as you show up to the game on July 3rd.

In addition, there is a special 4th of July Party shirt that just screams AMERICA available through a special ticket offer as well. The shirt features everyone's favorite racing hot dogs, fireworks, BBQ, and bald eagles...you'll be the envy of everyone at your Independence Day backyard barbecue.

We'll also have post-game fireworks on July 3rd to kick the holiday off with a BOOM!

