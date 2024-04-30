Cook Dazzles over 6.1 Frames in Hot Rods 4-1 Win

April 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Lakewood, New Jersey - For the second straight start, Alex Cook earned a career-high in innings pitched with 6.1 to lead the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-9) to a 4-1 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (9-13) on Tuesday from ShoreTown Ballpark.

Bowling Green scratched across their first run of the game against Jersey Shore starter Jean Cabrera in the top of the third. Brock Jones and Hunter Haas hit back-to-back singles to put runners on first and third. Haas was caught stealing at second, but Jones scored on the throw to put the Hot Rods up 1-0. Chandler Simpson singled and Brayden Taylor homered to extend the lead, 3-0.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Blue Claws responded against Cook. Bryan Rincon singled and Emaarion Boyd reached on an error to put runners on first and second. Jordan Dissin laced a base hit to right, scoring Rincon to make it 3-1.

The Hot Rods scored again in the top of the eighth against BlueClaws reliever Gunner Mayer. Simpson singled and Taylor walked to put a runner in scoring position. Simpson stole third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher Dissin, moving the score, 4-1.

Bowling Green reliever Jonny Cuevas shutout Jersey Shore in the bottom of the ninth, lifting the Hot Rods to a 4-1 victory.

Cook (2-1) earned the win, letting up a run (zero earned) on six hits, two walks, and four strikeouts over 6.1 innings. Cabrera (2-2) took the loss, striking out eight while allowing three runs and five hits over 7.0 frames. Cuevas (2) collected the save, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth.

The Hot Rods and BlueClaws play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 5:35 PM CT. Bowling Green is set to start RHP Yoniel Curet (0-2, 3.18), while Jersey Shore is starting LHP Samuel Aldegheri (1-0. 0.00).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com .

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.