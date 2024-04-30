Five Home Runs Lift the Grasshoppers over the Dash, 9-2

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash, 9-2 on Tuesday, April 30th for the first game of its home series. The Grasshoppers improved to 13-8 as the Dash fell to 9-13. Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 9-8 while the Grasshoppers had two mishaps to the Dash's one.

Outfielder Charles McAdoo led the Grasshoppers' offense as he went 3-3 with two home runs, a triple, five RBI, and two runs scored. Following close behind was outfielder Sammy Siani as he went 2-4 with a home run, one RBI, and three runs scored. Infielder Termarr Johnson went 2-4 with one run scored. Shawn Ross and Mitch Jebb also tallied home runs to round out the nine-hit night for Greensboro.

Leading at the plate for the Dash was infielder Jacob Gonzalez as he went 2-4. Following close behind was infielder Loidel Chapelli as he went 2-4 with a double and one RBI. Hits for Winston-Salem were also recorded by Samuel Zavala, Shawn Goosenberg, Bryce Willits, and Wes Kath.

Starting on the rubber for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Hunter Barco as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up four hits, two earned runs, and two free bases on 4.1 innings of work. Jaycob Deese recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-1 on the season while Derek Diamond tallied his second hold.

Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was righthanded pitcher Tanner McDougal as he recorded five strikeouts and gave up six hits, six runs (five earned), and one free base on six innings of work. McDougal took the loss for the Dash and fell to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue the Battle of I-40 against the Winston-Salem Dash tomorrow, Wednesday, May 1, at 11:00 a.m. for the Guilford County Schools Day Game.

