Blue Rocks Return Home on the Wrong Foot, Losing 12-2 to Hudson Valley

April 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Wilmington Blue Rocks were dismantled by the Hudson Valley Renegades, dropping the first game of the home series 12-2 on April 30.

The Blue Rocks opened the scoring quickly in the bottom of the first inning after a triple from Daylen Lile was followed by a sacrifice fly from Kevin Made.

Blue Rocks starter Bryan Caceres was able to get two of the first three batters out in the second, but a double, a wild pitch and an error allowed the Renegades to erase the deficit and take a 2-1 lead.

Wilmington had a chance to respond in the second, with runners on first and second and no outs, but they were unable to push a run across the plate.

Caceres' struggles continued into the third, giving up a solo home run to Hudson Valley's Jace Avina.

The Blue Rocks had first and second again in the third, but Trey Murphy III grounded into a double play to end the inning before any pressure could be applied.

Caceres was able to settle back in the fourth inning. He hit a batter and gave up a single, but he would get out of the inning without letting a runner get to second. He stayed solid in the fifth, getting the side out in order and striking out the first batter of the game.

Caceres was replaced after five, giving up six hits, three runs, two earned runs, striking out one and hitting two batters.

In the bottom of the fifth, two hits had runners on the corners for the Blue Rocks. Lile then hit a fielder's choice that scored Boissiere to cut the Renegade lead to one.

Marlon Perez had a good sixth inning in relief of Caceres, but he fell apart in the seventh, giving up five hits and five runs before departing and being replaced by Dannel Diaz. Diaz couldn't stop the barrage either, giving up five hits and four runs and only recording one out. After the nine-run sixth inning, the score was 12-2 and the game was essentially over.

The Blue Rocks gave up 19 hits, a recipe that is never going to craft a successful night. A 12-2 Renegades win was the final in Wilmington tonight.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.