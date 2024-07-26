Joe Whitman Delivers Promising Start During Emeralds' Win Over Spokane

Of the many variables that could influence the Emeralds' postseason chances the rest of the year, one factor will be more important than all else.

The Ems need Joe Whitman to stay healthy, pitch well and - regardless of what they do before Tuesday's trade deadline - perform like an ace at the top of their rotation.

To that end, Thursday was an encouraging sign.

After his first subpar start of the season, a four inning, eight-run debacle last week in Tri-City, that saw his ERA balloon from 2.16 to 4.34, Whitman made a much-needed return to the norm - he had been terrific previously giving up two or less runs in all but two of his starts, giving up three runs in six innings during the Emeralds 3-2 win over Spokane

Whitman was far from flawless. His command escaped him at times, leading to a walk and a hit batsman. He exited with the game knotted at three after settling down nicely, and blanking the Indians in their last three innings. And if not for a well-timed double play and a lunging grab from Justin Wishkoski, his stat line might have looked very different.

Still, just having Whitman - the Emeralds' talented, second rounder from last year - back to more of a routine was a welcome sight for a staff short on reliable September options at the moment.

"He's a rhythm guy, and he eventually got into a rhythm," Emeralds' pitching coach Mario Rodriguez said postgame. "Early on he was kinda funky, but once he found his stuff it was a good game for him... once he got his rhythm he just cruised."

The Emeralds extended their win streak to two, with a quality win over Spokane, the team out-hit the Indians 9-3 but had the team's biggest performances when they needed it most - down the stretch.

The game was close in the seventh when Alex Suarez blasted a liner over the right-center wall, his solo shot proved to be the difference of the two- hour- one-minute contest.

"It was a great team effort," Rodriguez said. "When you go back to the start of the game, it was a back-and-forth game, then all of a sudden we came back, put good at-bats together, and some innings together, playing good defense."

Is it sustainable? The Emeralds hope so. It could be a defining subplot to the rest of their season.

Short Hops

Charlie Szykowny hits himself in the head with his bat as a part of his on-deck circle routine. Tomorrow's short hops will have confirmation as to what that is about.

