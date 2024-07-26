Beach Towel Giveaway Tonight

July 26, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







Start your engines and head to Gesa Stadium TONIGHT as we kick off Rooster Tails Weekend with a big night of fun!

This evening is our much awaited Beach Towel Giveaway thanks to Gesa Credit Union! The first 500 fans through the gates will take home this sweet Rooster Tails Beach Towel, great for a day at the river.

It's Friday and that always means Family Feast Night! All night long you and your family can pick up hot dogs, bags of chips, ice cream sandwiches, Laffy Taffy, and 12oz Coca-Cola soft drinks, all for only $2.

Gates open tonight at 6:05pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05.

Tickets to every Dust Devils home game are available at the Gesa Stadium Ticket Office and through the official ticket site, www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.