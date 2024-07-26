Another Come from Behind Win in Tri-City

July 26, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

PASCO, WA: Everett recorded the first run of the night in the top of the first inning. After Josh Hood reached on an error and Lazaro Montes singled, Jared Sundstrom smacked an RBI double to left field to take an immediate 1-0 lead. That lead would not last for long, though, as Tri-City hammered their way to a 6-1 advantage at the end of two frames.

The Frogs cut the Dust Devils' lead in half in the top of the fourth inning by knocking home a pair of runs on one swing. After Hunter Fitz-Gerald doubled to tally his first of three hits on the evening, Bill Knight blasted his 10th homer to left center field, shaving Tri-City's lead to 6-3.

In the top of the fifth inning, Everett continued to chip away at their opponent's lead. After Sundstrom walked and Caleb Cali singled, Fitz-Gerald recorded his second RBI base knock of the game to cut the Dust Devils' lead to only two runs.

The AquaSox found offensive fireworks in the top of the sixth inning, taking the lead for good in the frame. Connor Charping reached on an error and Andrew Miller hit a single, allowing Charping to scurry home. Axel Sanchez singled to advance Miller to third base, and Hood tied the game by hitting an RBI single to knot the game 6-6.

With a pair of baserunners on the diamond, Sundstrom continued his damage, crushing a two-run double to left field to give Everett an 8-6 advantage. Sundstrom concluded the evening with four base hits, one walk and three RBIs while reaching base five times. Everett concluded their scoring in the top of the eighth inning, scoring their ninth and final run.

AquaSox pitching held the Dust Devils scoreless across the final seven frames of the game to secure a 9-6 victory. Ryan Hawks threw four innings and struck out three batters, and Stefan Raeth tossed a pair of shutout innings while earning the win from the mound. Jimmy Kingsbury notched two shutout innings and allowed zero hits while striking out two, and Jason Ruffcorn earned the save by throwing a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning in which he allowed zero baserunners and struck out one.

Offensively, the AquaSox tallied 16 hits, with Sundstrom paving the way by tallying four base knocks. Fitz-Gerald knocked a trio of hits, and Cali, Montes, and Miller each recorded a pair of hits. The Frogs also drew five walks- two of which came courtesy of Sanchez.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils from Gesa Field Friday night at 7:05! After their series concludes, they return home to the friendly confines of Funko Field on Tuesday, July 30, for a six-game set against the Eugene Emeralds! The 30th is Bark in the Park courtesy of Sam's Cats and Dogs, and first pitch is at 7:05. Bring your pups and pals for a PAWsome night of barks and baseball!

