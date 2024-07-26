Hops Rout Canadians 13-4

July 26, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Hillsboro was looking for their third straight win over Vancouver at Hillsboro Ballpark on Thursday night and they once again got off to an early lead. The Hops struck for five in the first inning, three in the second inning and three in the third inning to take an early 11-3 lead. Wilderd Patiño and Gino Groover each homered, and Jose Fernandez added a two-hit three-RBI game in the 13-3 win.

The Hops rudely welcomed Vancouver starter Connor O'Halloran to Hillsboro Ballpark on Thursday as they scored five first inning runs on two extra-base hits, two stolen bases and three walks. Jack Hurley hit a ground-rule double (22) on a deep fly ball to right-center field that scored two runs and the next hitter Wilderd Patiño hit a 435-foot homer to dead center field that also scored two runs. O'Halloran needed 35 pitches to get through the first and the Hops had a 5-0 lead after one frame.

Vancouver added a run in the top of the second before the Hops picked up right where they left off against O'Halloran, scoring three more runs on back-to-back-to back hits. Tommy Troy doubled, Jose Fernandez singled and then Gino Groover hit a two-run shot to make it 8-1.

Dasan Brown continued his solid series by launching his second home run of the week with one out in the third. Brown's eighth homer of the year brought Vancouver to within six. Blue Jays' top 30 prospect Jace Bohrofen added another run on his 20th double of the season, making it 8-3.

O'Halloran came back out for the third and walked the first three batters he faced. Rafael Ohashi entered the game and allowed just a two-RBI single to Jose Fernandez and a sacrifice fly by Gino Groover that advanced the Hops' lead to 11-3. O'Halloran surrendered 11 earned runs and walked six over just two innings pitched.

Hillsboro went down in order in both the fourth and fifth innings as Ohashi was effective in relief. Jose Cabrera lasted four innings for the Hops and allowed six hits and three earned runs.

The Hops extended the lead to 13-3 in the sixth on a Neyfy Castillo RBI-single and a Wilderd Patiño RBI double. Listher Sosa and Junior Cerda both pitched two scoreless innings of relief while striking out three.

Hillsboro has won the first three games of the series and now trail Vancouver by just six games in the standings with 38 games remaining.

The Hops will look to keep the streak going in game four of the series tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 7:05 with the pregame show at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM, Bally Live and Portland's CW.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.