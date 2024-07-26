Blowout Loss Is Third Straight for C's

July 26, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Canadians were trounced 13-4 by the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] Thursday night at Hillsboro Ballpark, their third straight loss this week.

Hillsboro put the game away in the first. Six consecutive batters reached and five scored with one out to put the Hops in front 5-0 before the C's spoiled the shutout with a Nick Goodwin double, a ground out and a Je'Von Ward sacrifice fly in the second inning.

A four-run deficit soon turned to seven after Hillsboro got three more runs in the bottom of the inning, but Vancouver punched back with two of their own in the third thanks in part to a Dasan Brown solo homer and a Jace Bohrofen RBI double.

Now behind 8-3, that would be the closest the C's would get. Starter Connor O'Halloran (L, 1-5) didn't have his best command; he was roughed up for two more runs in the third without recording an out before his exit for 10 total runs on five hits with six walks and a hit batter in two complete. A third run came home in the third inning to put the Baby Snakes in front 11-3

That was the score until Hillsboro plated two more runs in the sixth to go up by 10. A Jackson Hornung triple and a balk in the ninth scored the fourth and final run of the game for the C's in a 13-4 loss.

The series continues tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. #10 Blue Jays prospect Kendry Rojas goes up against Hillsboro lefty Avery Short. RE/MAX Canadians Baseball will be live on Sportsnet 650.

