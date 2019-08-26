Jets Sign Gabriel Bourque to One-Year Contract

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Gabriel Bourque on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $700,000 in the NHL.

Bourque, 28, played in his eighth NHL season and his third with the Colorado Avalanche in 2018-19 and had eight points (2G, 6A), in 55 games. The Rimouski, Que. native added a goal in 12 playoff games for Colorado. Bourque finished second among Avalanche forwards in shorthanded time-on-ice per game with 2:30 per game in 2018-19. The former Nashville Predator has played 361 NHL games for the Preds and Avs and has recorded 97 points (38G, 59A) and he has added eight points (6G, 2A) in 33 playoff games.

Bourque was drafted in the fifth round (132nd overall) by Nashville in the 2009 NHL Draft.

Gabriel Bourque

Left Wing

Born Sep 23 1990 -- Rimouski, PQ

Height 5.10 -- Weight 206 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2007-08 Baie-Comeau Drakkar QMJHL 65 10 18 28 38 15 5 0 0 0 0

2008-09 Baie-Comeau Drakkar QMJHL 60 22 39 61 82 -4 5 0 2 2 16

2009-10 Baie-Comeau Drakkar QMJHL 30 13 25 38 61 -5 -- -- -- -- --

2009-10 Moncton Wildcats QMJHL 25 3 11 14 37 8 21 19 10 29 18

2010-11 Milwaukee Admirals AHL 78 18 18 36 19 10 13 7 6 13 4

2011-12 Milwaukee Admirals AHL 25 2 14 16 23 0 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Nashville Predators NHL 43 7 12 19 6 -2 10 3 2 5 4

2012-13 Milwaukee Admirals AHL 15 7 5 12 4 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2012-13 Nashville Predators NHL 34 11 5 16 4 6 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Nashville Predators NHL 74 9 17 26 8 -5 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Nashville Predators NHL 69 3 10 13 10 -13 5 0 0 0 2

2015-16 Nashville Predators NHL 22 1 3 4 18 0 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Milwaukee Admirals AHL 4 0 0 0 0 -2 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Colorado Avalanche NHL 6 0 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 San Antonio Rampage AHL 61 10 23 33 20 -17 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 San Antonio Rampage AHL 5 1 1 2 4 1 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Colorado Avalanche NHL 58 5 6 11 12 -6 6 2 0 2 0

2018-19 Colorado Avalanche NHL 55 2 6 8 10 3 12 1 0 1 2

NHL Totals 361 38 59 97 68 33 6 2 8 8

