Iowa Wild Signs Three to AHL Contracts

August 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club signed forwards Olivier Archambault, Kyle Bauman and Cody McLeod to standard player contracts.

Archambault, 26 (2/19/93) will begin his second stint with the Wild, previously playing for the team from 2014-2016. Last season, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward from Le Gardeur, Quebec, split time between the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL and the Syracuse Crunch in the AHL. Archambault has recorded 35 points (16g, 19a) in 78 AHL games with the Hamilton Bulldogs, Iowa Wild, San Jose Barracuda and Syracuse Crunch and 145 points (71g, 74a) in 147 games in the ECHL with the Alaska Aces, Quad City Mallards, South Carolina Stingrays, Allen Americans and Orlando Solar Bears.

Archambault spent five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) prior to his professional debut, skating for the Quebec Ramparts, Drummondville Voltigeurs and Val d'Or Foreurs, recording 231 points (100g, 131a) in 270 games.

Archambault was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fourth round (No. 108 overall) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Bauman, 26 (4/14/93), competed with the Ontario Reign in his rookie season, notching 18 points (5g, 13a) in 67 games. He made his professional debut with the Reign in the 2017-18 season, competing in six games and recording two points (1g, 1a) following his four seasons at Bemidji State.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward from Apopka, FL, logged 89 points (37g, 52a) in 148 career games with the Beavers and served as captain for his senior season at Bemidji State.

Bauman spent four seasons playing junior hockey before enrolling at Bemidji State. Bauman played 118 games with the Wichita Falls Wildcats of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), recording 83 points (47g, 36a) and skated in 73 games in the Eastern Junior Hockey League (EJHL) with the Rochester Stars and Jersey Hitmen, scoring 48 points (22g, 26a).

McLeod, 35 (6/26/84), joins the Wild with 12 years of NHL experience, suiting up for the Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators and New York Rangers from 2007-2019. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound native from Binscarth, MB, skated in 776 games, recording 127 points (72g, 55a). McLeod ranks second in active skaters in penalty minutes with 1,630 and ranks first in PIM since entering the league in the 2007-08 season. He skated in his 500th NHL game on Dec. 21, 2014 at Detroit and became the first player in Avalanche history to surpass 1,000 career PIM on Oct. 24, 2014 vs. Vancouver.

McLeod played three seasons in the AHL prior to his NHL debut, competing for the Lowell Lock Monsters, Albany River Rats and Lake Erie Monsters. He played in 133 contests, logging 41 points (21g, 20a) and 368 PIM. McLeod also played 16 games with the San Diego Gulls in the ECHL, recording nine points (4g, 5a) and spent one game with the Adirondack Frostbite of the United Hockey League (UHL).

Before joining the professional ranks, McLeod played four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Portland Winterhawks, where he scored 137 points (69g, 68a) in 257 games.

