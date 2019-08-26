Mattheos Undergoing Cancer Treatment

August 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Stelio Mattheos will miss the team's 2019 training camp, as he completes treatments for testicular cancer.

Mattheos, 20, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in June, just two days after helping the Charlotte Checkers capture the 2019 Calder Cup as American Hockey League (AHL) champions. After consultation with physicians, the Winnipeg native underwent surgery to remove one testicle, and has since completed multiple courses of chemotherapy over the past two months. Mattheos is expected to return to full health, and he looks forward to resuming his training for the 2019-20 season as soon as his treatments are complete and he receives clearance.

"I'd like to thank everyone who reached out to offer support and well wishes since the diagnosis," said Mattheos. "I've had amazing support from my friends, family, teammates, coaches and all of the hockey organizations I've been a part of, including the Hurricanes, Checkers and Brandon Wheat Kings.

"I owe a debt of gratitude to my surgeon, Dr. Sabeer Rehsia, and all of the staff at Grace Hospital, as well as Dr. Piotr Czaykowski at Cancer Care Manitoba and all of the nurses on the chemotherapy ward."

The Hurricanes' third round selection, 73rd overall, in the 2017 NHL Draft, Mattheos joined the Checkers for the stretch run of their regular season and played in 14 Calder Cup playoff games, totaling four points (3g, 1a). He completed his junior career with Brandon with back-to-back 40-goal seasons, netting 44 goals and adding 52 assists (96 points) in 65 Western Hockey League (WHL) contests in 2018-19.

The Hurricanes organization asks that you please respect the privacy of Mattheos and his family as he continues his recovery.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.