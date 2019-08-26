Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that all single-game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now, including individual seats to the most popular theme nights like Opening Night (Oct. 19), Hockey and Hops (Nov. 29), Star Wars Night (Jan. 18), Youth Hockey Jersey Giveaway Night (Feb. 22) and Fan Appreciation Day (Apr. 5).

Affordable ticket prices and attractive theme-night packages combined with a fan-friendly schedule means everyone can take advantage of Sound Tigers hockey again this season. Plus, it is simple to secure your seats. Fans may purchase individual tickets for any of the team's 38 home games by visiting the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office, located at 600 Main Street in Bridgeport, or online via Ticketmaster.com . For those looking to see multiple games, consider a Flex Pack, which offers the best options in game flexibility at an affordable price. Please call (203) 345-4813 with questions on individual or Flex Pack pricing.

The Sound Tigers will boast one of their most extensive promotional lineups for the 2019-20 season. It kicks off with the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., featuring Breast Cancer Awareness Night, presented by All Electric Construction and Communication. The first 2,500 fans will receive a pink rally towel and all cancer survivors will get a free pink bandana. In addition, the Sound Tigers will sport specialty pink warm-up jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game, benefitting American Cancer Society, Seymour Pink and the Get In Touch Foundation. Bridgeport will face the Pittsburgh Penguins' top affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, in its 19th home opener in the Park City.

The fan-friendly promotional lineup also includes the return of popular themes like Princess Night (Nov. 10), Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 27) and Pucks and Paws (Mar. 29). Regional hockey fans will be elated with the return of Hockey Weekend in Connecticut (Feb. 22-23), while new headliners include Girls Hockey Celebration (Mar. 21) and Fan Choice Night (Feb. 8) - a fan generated promotion where you pick the theme!

For additional details or to reserve a group outing for any giveaway or theme night, please call the Sound Tigers front office at (203) 345-2300 ext. 7.

