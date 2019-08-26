Rangers Announce 2019 Traverse City Tournament Roster

NEW YORK - The New York Rangers have announced their roster for the 2019 Traverse City Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan. The Blueshirts are making their 13th consecutive appearance in the eight-team tournament, which is set to begin on Friday, September 6.

New York's roster for the tournament features 24 prospects (14 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders), including Kaapo Kakko, the second overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and Vitali Kravtsov, the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In addition, prospects Igor Shesterkin, Adam Fox, and Yegor Rykov will represent the Rangers at the Traverse City Tournament for the first time. Ten prospects on the Rangers' roster for the 2019 Traverse City Tournament were selected by the team in the NHL Entry Draft, and the roster includes four of the Blueshirts' selections from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft: Kakko, Matthew Robertson, Karl Henriksson, and Hunter Skinner. Nico Gross and Joey Keane, who were both selected by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, will represent the Blueshirts in the Traverse City Tournament for the second consecutive year.

The Rangers are one of four teams that comprise the Ted Lindsay Division, along with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, and Minnesota Wild. The Blueshirts begin the tournament with a contest against Columbus on Friday, September 6 at 3:30 p.m. New York will face Dallas on Saturday, September 7 at 7:00 p.m. and Minnesota on Monday, September 9 at 2:30 p.m. Following their three round-robin games, the Rangers will have a placement game against a team from the Gordie Howe Division on Tuesday, September 10.

Over the 12 years the Rangers have previously participated in the Traverse City Tournament, they have reached the Championship Game twice and won the Tournament in 2007. Current Blueshirts such as Marc Staal, Jesper Fast, Brady Skjei, Pavel Buchnevich, Alexandar Georgiev, Lias Andersson, Filip Chytil, and Brett Howden all represented the team at the tournament.

In every year since the team began participating in the Traverse City Tournament in 2006, at least one Rangers prospect who represented the team in the tournament also played in an NHL game with the Rangers during the same season. Five players who represented the Rangers in the 2018 Traverse City Tournament also played in an NHL game with the Blueshirts during the 2018-19 season.

PLAYERS WHO APPEARED IN THE TRAVERSE CITY TOURNAMENT

AND ALSO PLAYED WITH THE RANGERS IN THE SAME SEASON

TOURNAMENT YEAR/NHL SEASON PLAYER(S)

2006 Tournament/2006-07 season Ryan Callahan, Brandon Dubinsky

2007 Tournament/2007-08 season Brandon Dubinsky, Lauri Korpikoski, Marc Staal

2008 Tournament/2008-09 season Artem Anisimov

2009 Tournament/2009-10 season Michael Del Zotto, Chad Johnson

2010 Tournament/2010-11 season Evgeny Grachev, Ryan McDonagh, Derek Stepan

2011 Tournament/2011-12 season Tim Erixon, Carl Hagelin

2013 Tournament/2013-14 season Conor Allen, Jesper Fast

2014 Tournament/2014-15 season Anthony Duclair, Kevin Hayes, Mackenzie Skapski

2015 Tournament/2015-16 season Brady Skjei

2016 Tournament/2016-17 season Pavel Buchnevich, Boo Nieves, Jimmy Vesey

2017 Tournament/2017-18 season Lias Andersson, Alexandar Georgiev, Vinni Lettieri, Neal Pionk

2018 Tournament/2018-19 season Lias Andersson, Filip Chytil, Tim Gettinger, Brett Howden, Ryan Lindgren

*The Traverse City Tournament did not take place in 2012

2019 Traverse City Tournament - Rangers Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time (ET)

Friday September 6 Columbus 3:30 p.m.

Saturday September 7 Dallas 7:00 p.m.

Monday September 9 Minnesota 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday September 10 Placement Game TBD

