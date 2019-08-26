Register Now for the 2019 Condors Charity Golf Classic
August 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Registration for the Bakersfield Condors Charity Golf Classic is now open. The event will be held on Monday, October 7 at Rio Bravo Country Club to benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3). Entrants will be paired with a Condors player or coach for an afternoon of fun supporting a great cause. To register, download the event flyer.
2019 CONDORS CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC
Monday, October 7 with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
Rio Bravo Country Club - 15200 Casa Club Drive, Bakersfield 93306
Your group will be paired with a Condors player or coach
Entry includes lunch, greens fee, and a post-round awards mixer
Enjoy drinks, food, and fun throughout the course!
Entry: $150 per player or $600 for a foursomeLast season the Condors Community Foundation, 501(c)(3) donated over $500,000 locally in cash and goods for local charities, non-profits, and youth organizations through events, fundraisers, ticket donations, auctions, and more.
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Chad Howard by e-mail at CHoward@BakersfieldCondors.com or by calling 324-PUCK (7825) ext. 219.
For questions regarding the tournament or to submit your registration, please contact Brooke Copeland by e-mail at BCopeland@BakersfieldCondors.com or by calling 324-PUCK (7825) ext. 203.
