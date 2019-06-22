Jets Select Neaton in the Fifth Round of the 2019 NHL Draft

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have selected goaltender Logan Neaton in the fifth round, 144th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Neaton, 20, is coming off a standout season in which he led the Prince George Spruce Kings to the BCHL title. In 47 regular season games with the Spruce Kings, he went 32-8-5 with a 1.92 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. He was even better in the playoffs, going 16-1 with a 1.46 GAA and .940 SV%. He helped the Spruce Kings win the Doyle Cup against the AJHL champion Brooks Bandits and led Prince George to the final of the Canadian Junior A National Championship against host Brooks. He was selected to the BCHL's Second All-Star team last season.

Neaton is committed to play for UMass Lowell River Hawks.

Born Apr 7 1999 -- Brighton, MI

Height 6.03 -- Weight 190

2017-18 Fairbanks Ice Dogs NAHL 24 1410 47 1 1 2.00 17 4 1 455 0.906

2018-19 Prince George Spruce Kings BCHL 47 2748 88 1 5 1.92 32 8 5 932 0.914

