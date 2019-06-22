Flames Select Five Players in the 2019 NHL Draft

Vancouver, BC - The Calgary Flames selected five players at the 2019 NHL Draft in Vancouver during the seven-round selection process.

The Flames started their draft weekend on Friday with a first-round pick, selecting at 26th. With that pick, the Flames selected forward, Jakob Pelletier from the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL. The Flames picked again on Saturday, in the third-round, taking forward, Ilya Nikolaev from the Loko Yarolavl of the MHL in Russia with the 88th pick. In round four, the Flames selected forward, Lucas Feuk from Sodertalje SK of the SuperElit league in Sweden with pick number 116. With the 150th pick in the fifth-round, the Flames selected forward, Josh Nodler from the Fargo Force of the USHL. And, with the Flames final pick in the 2019 NHL Draft they selected goaltender, Dustin Wolf from the Everett Silvertips in the seventh round (214th overall).

JAKOB PELLETIER (LW)

Drafted: 1st round (26th overall)

HT: 5'9" WT: 165 lbs. Shoots: Left Born: Quebec City, QC (March 7, 2001)

2018-19 Regular Season Statistics

TEAM LEAGUE GP G A PTS PIM

Moncton QMJHL 65 39 50 89 24

ILYA NIKOLAEV (C)

Drafted: 3rd round (88th overall)

HT: 6'0" WT: 190 lbs. Shoots: Left Born: Yaroslavl, RUS (June 26, 2001)

2018-19 Regular Season Statistics

TEAM LEAGUE GP G A PTS PIM

Loko Yaroslavl MHL 41 10 15 25 26

LUCAS FEUK (C)

Drafted: 4th round (116th overall)

HT: 6'0" WT: 185 lbs. Shoots: Left Born: Stockholm, SWE (February 19, 2001)

2018-19 Regular Season Statistics

TEAM LEAGUE GP G A PTS PIM

Sodertalje SK SuperElit 43 21 22 43 84

JOSH NODLER (C)

Drafted: 5th round (150th overall)

HT: 6'0" WT: 196 lbs. Shoots: Right Born: Oak Park, MI, USA (April 27, 2001)

2018-19 Regular Season Statistics

TEAM LEAGUE GP G A PTS PIM

Fargo Force USHL 54 17 25 42 6

DUSTIN WOLF (G)

Drafted: 7th round (214th overall)

HT: 6'0" WT: 165 lbs. Catches: Left Born: Tustin, CA, USA (April 16, 2001)

2018-19 Regular Season Statistics

TEAM LEAGUE GP GAA SV% GA SVS

Everett WHL 61 1.69 0.936 102 1493

