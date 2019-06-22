New Jersey Devils Select Eleven in 2019 NHL Entry Draft

June 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The New Jersey Devils selected eleven players in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Round 1 - 1st Overall - (F) Jack Hughes

Hughes, 18, recorded 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists) in 24 games with the United States National Team Development Program this past season in the United States Hockey League. The Orlando, FL native also had 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and captured a bronze medal for the United States at the U18 World Championship. Hughes also represented the United States at the World Junior Championship and World Championship.

Round 2 - 61st Overall - (D) Nikita Okhotyuk

Okhotyuk recorded 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 56 games this past season with the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's. He also helped captain Russia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and World Junior A Challenge.

Round 3 - 70th Overall - (D) Daniil Misyul

Misyul split time between the KHL and MHL. In the MHL, he had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 46 games played.

Round 3 - 80th Overall - (F) Graeme Clarke

With the Ottawa 67's in the Ontario Hockey League, Clarke had 23 goals and 11 assists for 34 points. In the 2017-18 season with the 67's, he had 14 goals and 11 assists in 63 games.

Round 3 - 82nd Overall - (D) Michael Vukojevic

In his second season with the Ontario Hockey League's Kitchener Rangers, Vukojevic had 29 points (three goals, 26 assists) from the blue line in 68 games. In the 2017-18 season, he split time between the Rangers and United States Hockey League's Green Bay Gamblers.

Round 4 - 96th Overall - (F) Tyce Thompson

As a freshman at Providence College, Thompson had 25 points (eight goals, and 17 assists) in 42 games. Prior to going to college, Thompson put up 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in the United States Hockey League with the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Round 4 - 118th Overall - (D) Case McCarthy

The defenseman recorded 11 points with the United States National Team Development Program in the United States Hockey League. He also added 29 points (five goals, 24 assists) in 62 games with the U18 team and is committed to Boston University.

Round 5 - 127th Overall - (G) Cole Brady

Brady was the only goalie drafted by the Devils this year. The Arizona State University commit had a 2.79 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage this season with the North American Hockey League's Janesville Jets.

Round 5 - 129th Overall - (F) Arseny Gritsyuk

In the MHL this past season, Gritsyuk recorded 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 30 games played with Omskie Yastreby. He also helped Russia medal at the U18 World Junior Championships with three goals and two assists in seven games.

Round 6 - 158th Overall - (F) Patrick Moynihan

Moynihan had a breakout season with the United States National Team Development Program, recording 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in 64 games for the U18 team. He also had 12 goals and 10 assists in 28 United States Hockey League games and is committed to Providence College.

Round 7 - 189th Overall - (F) Nikola Pasic

With Linkoping HC in Sweden, Pasic had 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in just 33 games in SuperElit. He also added four points in four games with Sweden's U19 team.

Binghamton Devils full season memberships are now available for the 2019-20 season! Get great benefits such as FREE New Jersey Devils NHL tickets, exclusive access to Devils players, a brand new referral program, gift cards, and much more! For information on becoming a member, text "MEMBER" to 607-722-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.