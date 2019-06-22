Jets Select Blaisdell in the Fifth Round of the 2019 NHL Draft

June 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have selected forward Harrison Blaisdell in the fifth round, 134th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Blaisdell, 18, has played the last two seasons for the Chilliwack Chiefs in the BCHL. Last season, he racked up 58 points (33G, 25A) in 51 games. He won the RBC Cup with Chilliwack during the 2017-18 season. He played for Canada White at the 2018 U17 World Hockey Challenge and Canada West at the past two World Junior A Challenge Tournaments, winning gold in 2018.

Blaisdell is committed to play for the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks next season.

Harrison Blaisdell

Center

Born Mar 18 2001 -- Regina, SK

Height 5.11 -- Weight 181 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2017-18 Chilliwack Chiefs BCHL 49 9 12 21 34 7 0 2 2 2

2018-19 Chilliwack Chiefs BCHL 51 33 25 58 35 11 2 3 5 8

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.