Jets Select Lundmark in the Second Round of the 2019 NHL Draft

June 22, 2019





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have selected Simon Lundmark in the second round, 51st overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Lundmark, 18, had three assists in 29 games with Linkopings in the Swedish Hockey League last season. He also suited up for the Linkopings U20 team and tallied 17 points (2G, 15A) in 25 games. He played for Sweden at the 2017 U-17 World Hockey Challenge and helped Sweden win the gold medal.

Simon Lundmark

Defence

Born Oct 8 2000 -- Stockholm, SWE

Height 6.02 -- Weight 187 -- Shoots R

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2017-18 Linkopings HC SweHL 3 0 0 0 0 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Linkopings HC SweHL 28 0 3 3 6 -9

