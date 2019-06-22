Winnipeg Jets Release - Jets Select Nikkanen in the Fourth Round of the 2019 NHL Draft

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have selected forward Henri Nikkanen in the fourth round, 113th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Nikkanen, 18, played in nine games with Jukurit in Liiga and scored two goals. The product of Mikkeli, Finland also had a goal in two games for Kettera in Mestis in Finland and had nine points (2G, 7A) in 14 games with Jukurit's U20 team. In 2017-18, Nikkanen tallied 38 points (20G, 18A) in 50 games with JYP's U20 team. He represented Finland at the 2017 U-17 World Hockey Challenge, netting five points (3G, 2A) in five games.

Henri Nikkanen

Forward

Born Apr 28 2001 -- Mikkeli, Finland

Height 6.04 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2018-19 Jukurit Mikkeli SM-liiga 9 2 0 2 0 1

2018-19 Kettera Imatra Mestis 2 1 0 1 0 0

