Jets Announce 2019 Training Camp Schedule

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets today announced the schedule and roster for their 2019 Training Camp prior to the 2019-20 NHL season. Training camp opens on Friday, Sept. 13 at Bell MTS Iceplex.

The Jets conduct training camp at Bell MTS Iceplex from Friday, Sept. 13 to Sunday, Sept. 29. Players are available to the media at the completion of their entire training day, which consists of their group's on-ice session, followed by an off-ice workout. Head Coach Paul Maurice is available to the media following the final practice of the day. General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is available on Friday, Sept. 13 following Head Coach Paul Maurice.

Since the duration of each particular session may vary, it is recommended media consult the Winnipeg Jets media website at jetsmedia.ca or via the Jets communications twitter account @WpgJetsPR on a daily basis to confirm practice times and player groups. All practices and game day skates during training camp are at Bell MTS Iceplex.

Training camp practices and game day skates are free and accessible to the public.

Winnipeg Jets fans are also reminded of the sixth annual Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bell MTS Iceplex.

