Griffins Announce 2019-20 Promotional Schedule, Ticket On-Sale Date

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday announced their 2019-20 promotional schedule, which features a number of giveaways and the return of many popular season-long promotions. Single-game tickets for each of the team's 38 regular season home games at Van Andel Arena will go on sale to the general public this Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

The Griffins, who have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs for a franchise-record seven consecutive seasons, will launch the home portion of their 76-game slate on Friday, Oct. 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank. Promotions for the home opener include a magnet schedule giveaway and $2 beers/hot dogs.

Grand Rapids' other giveaways include a 2020 calendar (Oct. 25), camouflage hat (Nov. 9), fleece blanket (Jan. 25), trucker hat (Feb. 8), fanny pack (Feb. 22), Chris Terry bobblehead (March 14), and a straw hat (March 28).

Key promotional dates include Go Orange Night for Kids' Food Basket (Oct. 26); the Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game (Oct. 30); the 19th annual School Day Game (Nov. 6 - 11 a.m. start); Military Appreciation Weekend (Nov. 8-9); Teddy Bear Toss (Nov. 29); Red Kettle Game for The Salvation Army (Dec. 6); 23rd annual New Year's Eve Celebration (Dec. 31 - 6 p.m. start); Heroes vs. Villains Night (Jan. 11); Wizards Night (Jan. 18); Hockey Without Barriers Night (Jan. 25); Stranger Griffs Night (Feb. 8); Princess Day (Feb. 9); Valentine's Day (Feb. 14); '90s Night (Feb. 22); Star Wars Night (March 7); Salute to Badges Night (March 13); St. Patrick's Day Celebration (March 14); the ninth annual Purple Community Game for Van Andel Institute (March 27); Margaritaville Night (March 28); and Fan Appreciation Night (April 10).

The popular Friday night beer and hot dog promotion returns in conjunction with College Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union for all 15 Friday home games this season, featuring $2 hot dogs and $2 domestic drafts from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. Free Ride Friday allows fans to enjoy complimentary fare on the Rapid by showing their ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Several other recurring promotions will be featured throughout the Griffins' schedule, including 10 Winning Wednesdays, four post-game open skates, five Huntington Bank post-game autograph sessions with select Griffins players, and seven post-game jersey auctions. The jersey auctions are set to include Kids' Food Basket Go Orange jerseys (Oct. 26), camouflage jerseys (Nov. 9), The Salvation Army Red Kettle jerseys (Dec. 6), wizard jerseys (Jan. 18), a '90s Night fan-designed jersey (Feb. 22), Van Andel Institute purple jerseys (March 27), and the team's Friday night jerseys (April 10).

Griffins tickets can be purchased through the following methods (all purchases subject to a convenience charge):

Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;

On the Griffins app, available for iPhone and Android;

In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena (open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday);

In person at Star Tickets outlets;

By phone through Star Tickets at 1-800-585-3737.

?Please note that due to construction at The Zone, the Van Andel Arena box office will be selling Griffins tickets from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.

Advance ticket prices are $16 for upper level faceoff, $19 for upper level center ice, $20 for upper level preferred, $21 for upper level prime and $23 for upper level edge; and $22 for lower level faceoff, $26 for lower level center ice, $31 for lower level preferred and $37 for lower level glass. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.)

On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game select-season package. These plans, along with full-season, FLEX ticket vouchers and group ticket packages, may be ordered by calling the Griffins' office at (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visiting griffinshockey.com.

All promotions and dates are subject to change. For more information, visit griffinshockey.com or call (800) 2-HOCKEY.

2019-20 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Milwaukee: Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank/Magnet schedule giveaway

$2 beers and $2 hot dogs

Post-game open skate

Fri., Oct. 25 vs. Manitoba: 2020 Calendar Giveaway presented by Fox Motors

$2 beers and $2 hot dogs

Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Texas: Go Orange Night presented by Kids' Food Basket

Kids' Food Basket orange jersey auction post-game

Big E's Friends & Family 4-Pack

Wed., Oct. 30 vs. Iowa: Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game presented by Nestlé Purina

Winning Wednesday

Pepsi Reading Goals Redemption Date

Wed., Nov. 6 vs. Cleveland: 19th Annual School Day Game

11 a.m. start

Interactive and educational displays featured on the concourse for elementary through high school students

Winning Wednesday

Fri., Nov. 8 vs. Toronto: Military Appreciation Weekend presented by DTE Energy

Camo jersey

$2 beers and $2 hot dogs

Sat., Nov. 9 vs. Toronto: Military Appreciation Weekend presented by DTE Energy/Camo Hat Giveaway

Post-game camo jersey auction

Big E's Friends & Family 4-Pack

Fri., Nov. 29 vs. Manitoba: 20th Annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by J&H Family Stores

$2 beers and $2 hot dogs

Post-game open skate

Pepsi Reading Goals redemption date

Fri., Dec. 6 vs. Rockford: Fifth Annual Red Kettle Game presented by The Salvation Army

Red Kettle jersey auction post-game

$2 beers and $2 hot dogs

Tue., Dec. 31 vs. Chicago: 23rd Annual New Year's Eve Celebration

6 p.m. start

Post-game indoor fireworks show

Post-game open skate

Sat., Jan. 11 vs. Manitoba: Heroes vs. Villains Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Character appearances

Huntington Bank post-game autograph session

Big E's Friends & Family 4-Pack

Sat., Jan. 18 vs. Belleville: Wizards Night

17th Annual Great Skate Winterfest at Rosa Parks Circle, benefiting the Griffins Youth Foundation (runs through Jan. 19)

Post-game wizard jersey auction

Big E's Friends & Family 4-Pack

Fri., Jan. 24 vs. San Diego: Presented by Spectrum Health Stroke Awareness

$2 beers and $2 hot dogs

Sat., Jan. 25 vs. San Diego: Hockey Without Barriers Night presented by Comerica Bank/Fleece Blanket Giveaway

Huntington Bank post-game autograph session

Big E's Friends & Family 4-Pack

Sat., Feb. 8 vs. Texas: Stranger Griffs Night presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union/Trucker Hat Giveaway

Big E's Friends & Family 4-Pack

Sun., Feb. 9 vs. Texas: Princess Day

Princess appearances

Huntington Bank post-game autograph session

$1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups

Fri., Feb. 14 vs. Cleveland: Valentine's Day presented by Spectrum Health Heart and Vascular

$2 beers and $2 hot dogs

Sat., Feb. 22 vs. San Antonio: '90s Night presented by Adventure Credit Union/Fanny Pack Giveaway

Fan-designed jersey auction post-game

Big E's Friends & Family 4-Pack

Sat., March 7 vs. Rockford: Star Wars Night presented by DTE Energy

Character appearances

Huntington Bank post-game autograph session

Big E's Friends & Family 4-Pack

Fri., March 13 vs. Bakersfield: Salute to Badges Night presented by Comerica Bank

$2 beers and $2 hot dogs

Sat., March 14 vs. Bakersfield: St. Patrick's Day Celebration presented by Michigan Office Solutions/Chris Terry Bobblehead Giveaway

Big E's Friends & Family 4-Pack

Fri., March 27 vs. Chicago: Ninth Annual Purple Community Game presented by Van Andel Institute

Van Andel Institute purple jersey auction post-game

$2 beers and $2 hot dogs

Sat., March 28 vs. Milwaukee: Margaritaville Night presented by Centennial Securities/Straw Hat Giveaway

Huntington Bank post-game autograph session

Big E's Friends & Family 4-Pack

Fri., April 10 vs. Chicago: Fan Appreciation Night presented by Huntington Bank

Friday night jersey auction post-game

$2 beers and $2 hot dogs

Post-game open skate

SEASON-LONG PROMOTIONS

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last.

Get in the D-ZONE: Presented by Coppercraft Distillery, every Friday night is a Griffins D-Zone night. Avoid the concession lines and get your $2 beers and $2 hot dogs served to you in your seats. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com/dzone today to purchase a package of four or more D-Zone tickets for any Friday night game.

Military Nights: Every home game, current members of our military can purchase up to four Upper Level Faceoff tickets for $14 each, four Upper Level Center Ice tickets for $17 each or four Lower Level Faceoff tickets for $20 each with a valid military ID. The offer also extends to veterans who present a VA ID or discharge papers.

College Nights: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, college students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $13 (or $12 in advance at The Zone) or an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16 (or $15 in advance at The Zone). Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to sign up for College Night alerts.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Winning Wednesdays: Every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Big E's Score 4 for More: If the Griffins score four or more goals during a home game, take your ticket from that game to Big E's Sports Grill in Grand Rapids or Holland within four days to receive 50% off any food item. Dine in only.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $17 (regularly $19 advance and $22 day of game) or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20 (regularly $22 advance and $25 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: Presented by Big E's Sports Grill and available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four tickets and $20 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Continuing this season, fans may use their concession cash to purchase healthy choice menu options at the stand located outside of section 126, including low-fat yogurt, apples, oranges, granola bars and smoothies.

Sunday is Fun Day: For all Sunday games, enjoy $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 3-5 p.m.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to any of the following games: Bookmark #1 - Oct. 30; Nov. 20 and 29; Dec. 4; Bookmark #2 - Feb. 23; March 11 and 25; April 1.

Post-Game Open Skates: Oct. 11, Nov. 29, Dec. 31, April 10

Huntington Bank Post-Game Autograph Sessions: Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 9, March 7, March 28

MOS Corner Office: Presented by Michigan Office Solutions, this section, located on the terrace level above section 118, provides the best seats in the house for groups of up to 30 people, with La-Z-Boy chairs and an array of unprecedented amenities. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 4.

J. Gardella's Sliders Special: Available on select tickets, take your used Griffins ticket to J. Gardella's Tavern to buy one slider and get one of equal or lesser price free. Refer to the back of select tickets for details.

