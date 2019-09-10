Sabres Announce Prospects Challenge Transactions

September 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has assigned Lukas Rousek (Sparta Praha - Czech) and Matthew Welsh (Charlottetown - QMJHL) to their respective clubs, and released Stephen Harper, Bobby MacIntyre and Sebastian Vidmar from their tryouts.

The team has also assigned Pascal Aquin, Justin Baudry, Tobie Bisson, Shaw Boomhower, Kurt Gosselin, Brett Murray and John Wiitala to Rochester for the Americans' training camp.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2019

Sabres Announce Prospects Challenge Transactions - Rochester Americans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.