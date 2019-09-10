Shoot for Your Seats and Break in the Condors Ice Sunday, September 22

September 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors will host a free "Break in the Ice" public skate at Rabobank Arena on Sunday, September 22 from 2-3 p.m. Everyone is invited to skate on the ice, even before the players do, and additionally can "Shoot for your Seats" with chances to win opening night tickets or even a Condors Partial Season Ticket Plan.

SHOOT FOR YOUR SEATS / BREAK IN THE ICE EVENT

WHO: Everyone

WHAT: Free public skate with an opportunity to "Shoot for your Seats" and win Opening Night tickets or a Condors Partial Season Ticket Plan; skate rental is available for $5

WHERE: Rabobank Arena - enter through the blue doors next to the main ticket box office and Condors front office

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 22 from 2-3 p.m.

Condors365 Members are invited for an exclusive Ticket Pickup Party on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 1-2 p.m. with a separate e-mail forthcoming. For more information, please contact the Condors at 324-PUCK (7285).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.