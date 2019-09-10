Roadrunners to Hold Fan Fest at Tucson Arena Sunday, October 6

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team will hold its Fan Fest on Sunday, October 6 from 1 - 3 p.m. at Tucson Arena.

The event is free and open to the public. The family-friendly event will be taking place during the Roadrunners second game of the season, which will slate Tucson against the San Antonio Rampage, affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues at the AT&T Center in Texas and fans will be able to watch a live stream of the game on the scoreboard courtesy of AHLTV.

An open skate will also take place for the community on the ice. Those owning skates are encouraged to bring them, however, a limited amount of skates will be provided.

A photo booth, cornhole, face painting, food samples and an inflatable slap shot station will also all be available for fans to take part in as well. An all-new Kids Zone will be featured and including coloring and Roadrunners Give Back will have exclusive items for sale.

Additionally, for the first time, fans will also be able to purchase the all-new Roadrunners Kachina jersey, the first-ever alternate sweater for the franchise. Just Sports, the official merchandise provider of the Roadrunners, will also be at the event stocked with the newest gear for the upcoming season.

