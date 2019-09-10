AHLTV Streaming Packages Now Available for 2019-20 Season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that AHLTV streaming subscriptions for the 2019-20 season are now available for purchase.

Available at theahl.com/AHLTV, AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

New for 2019-20, AHLTV has introduced an all-access pass that includes both the regular season and the Calder Cup Playoffs: subscribers can watch every league game from opening night in October until the Calder Cup is raised in June for just $99.99 (USD).

More than simply a means to watch games, AHLTV uses HockeyTech's leading technology to form a full digital ecosystem in which data and video are integrated to create an experience unique to each user. Game feeds are seamlessly combined with the AHL's statistical database from LeagueStat to provide real-time scoring updates for fans as they watch. Viewers are also able to capture and save their own highlight clips to share with other AHLTV users within the platform.

In addition to the standard produced video feeds, AHLTV games also feature HockeyTech's ViPr system of video production, with every arena outfitted with a camera that captures the entire sheet of ice in one high-definition, undistorted, panoramic view. Viewers watching AHLTV through the AHL mobile app can control what they see by pinching, zooming and tilting their phone.

Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and to purchase subscriptions for the 2019-20 season.

