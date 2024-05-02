Jennie Finch to Headline Travs Faith and Family Night

May 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Softball icon Jennie Finch will be the honored guest at Arkansas Travelers Faith and Family Night on Saturday, June 8, at Dickey-Stephens Park. Finch has been a transformative figure in the game of softball and in women's sports overall. She will participate in a moderated question and answer session before the game, as well as greeting fans during the game.

Finch starred at softball in high school and through her college career at the University of Arizona being an All-America selection, winning back-to-back Pac 10 Pitcher of the Year Awards and winning 60 consecutive starts. She continued in the game of softball helping the United States to three World Softball Championships (2002, 2006, 2010), an Olympic Gold Medal (2004), an Olympic Silver Medal (2008) and playing for five years in the National Pro Fastpitch League.

A native of California, Finch is now retired but still active in the game running a travel fastpitch program. She is also active in a number of charitable organizations including the "Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team," "Women's Sports Foundation" and the "Breast Cancer Research Foundation".

Information on tickets to the Travelers Faith and Family Night game including Finch's pregame Q&A session can be found at Travs.com/Faith. Softball and baseball groups who book through Travs group sales will also be invited to participate in a pre-game parade around the field in celebration of youth sports.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home.

