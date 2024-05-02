RoughRiders Win Third Straight, Sit Alone Atop Texas League South

May 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks by a score of 5-1 on Thursday evening at Whataburger Field.

Keyber Rodriguez put the RoughRiders (15-9) ahead early with a solo homer to left field, marking his first hit of 2024.

Nick Krauth cruised through the first two innings against Corpus Christi (7-17), but the Hooks got on the board in the third inning on a two-out double from Jordan Brewer. That was the only run Krauth allowed across his 5.0 innings, striking out a season-high six batters.

In the top of the sixth inning, Seth Clark (1-0) came on in relief and tossed a pair of scoreless, one-hit frames with a pair of punchouts.

Tied 1-1 in the top of the eighth inning, Rodriguez coaxed a bases-loaded walk to give the Riders the lead. Frainyer Chavez added a two-run single to center against Carlos Betancourt (0-1), extending the Frisco advantage to 4-1.

Aaron Zavala padded the Frisco lead with a single in the top of the ninth inning, plating Daniel Mateo from second base to make it 5-1.

Offensively, Maximo Acosta recorded the lone multi-hit performance while Rodriguez and Chavez each drove home two runs.

Andy Rodriguez retired all six batters he faced across the eighth and ninth innings with a pair of strikeouts on his way to a six-out save.

Next, the RoughRiders continue a six-game road series with the Houston Astros affiliated Corpus Christi Hooks at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 3rd. The RoughRiders will turn to RHP Dane Acker (1-0, 1.47) against LHP Luis Angel Rodriguez (2-1, 8.40) for the Hooks.

