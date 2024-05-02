RoughRiders Win Third Straight, Sit Alone Atop Texas League South
May 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks by a score of 5-1 on Thursday evening at Whataburger Field.
Keyber Rodriguez put the RoughRiders (15-9) ahead early with a solo homer to left field, marking his first hit of 2024.
Nick Krauth cruised through the first two innings against Corpus Christi (7-17), but the Hooks got on the board in the third inning on a two-out double from Jordan Brewer. That was the only run Krauth allowed across his 5.0 innings, striking out a season-high six batters.
In the top of the sixth inning, Seth Clark (1-0) came on in relief and tossed a pair of scoreless, one-hit frames with a pair of punchouts.
Tied 1-1 in the top of the eighth inning, Rodriguez coaxed a bases-loaded walk to give the Riders the lead. Frainyer Chavez added a two-run single to center against Carlos Betancourt (0-1), extending the Frisco advantage to 4-1.
Aaron Zavala padded the Frisco lead with a single in the top of the ninth inning, plating Daniel Mateo from second base to make it 5-1.
Offensively, Maximo Acosta recorded the lone multi-hit performance while Rodriguez and Chavez each drove home two runs.
Andy Rodriguez retired all six batters he faced across the eighth and ninth innings with a pair of strikeouts on his way to a six-out save.
Next, the RoughRiders continue a six-game road series with the Houston Astros affiliated Corpus Christi Hooks at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 3rd. The RoughRiders will turn to RHP Dane Acker (1-0, 1.47) against LHP Luis Angel Rodriguez (2-1, 8.40) for the Hooks.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit style="box-sizing: border-box; color: #005295; text-decoration-line: none;">RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
