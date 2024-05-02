Travs-Missions Rained out on Thursday
May 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Thursday night's game between the Arkansas Travelers and San Antonio Missions was postponed due to rain throughout the evening at Dickey-Stephens Park. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday night consisting of two seven inning games. The first game will start at 5:05 p.m. with the second game following about 30 minutes later. Both games will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
